Lockdown at Lockport elementary school lifted after shooting nearby left 1 injured

A Lockport elementary school was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after a person was shot nearby.

At about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, the Fairmont Elementary School located at 735 Green Garden Pl. was put on lockdown due to a shooting that occurred nearby, the Will County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies reported to the 200 block of Nobes Avenue, located near the school, following a ‘shots fired’ complaint.

A male subject was located and had been shot in the leg, the sheriff's office said.

About 15 spent shell casings were also located in the nearby street.

A tourniquet was applied to the victim's leg, and he was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said.

The victim is reportedly not cooperating with police.

Though the shooting was unrelated to the school, the sheriff's office requested it be put on lockdown due to the shooting occurring in close proximity.

No student, teacher or school property were hurt or damaged.

The last remaining students, teachers and administrators were escorted from the building by deputies just after 4 p.m.

The sheriff's office said there will be an increased police presence at the school Wednesday during arrival and dismissal times.

If anyone has information about the shooting, you are asked to contact the Will County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit at 815-727-8574.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip on the Will County Sheriff’s website.

You can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers by phone at 800-323-6734, or by computer here.