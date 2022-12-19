Lockport boy, Antioch woman identified as victims killed after train strikes car in Lake County

A woman and a 13-year-old boy who were killed in a train versus car crash in Lake County Sunday afternoon have been identified.

The deceased have been identified as 75-year-old Patricia Shemberger of Antioch and 13-year-old Noah Kucinski of Lockport, the Lake County Coroner's Office said.

At about 12:10 p.m. Sunday, Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to Wilson Road just north of Larkin Lane in Ingleside for a car versus train crash.

According to preliminary information, a 70-year-old man was driving a Hyundai Elantra southbound on Wilson Road.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The crossing's warning lights and gates lowered prior to a westbound train crossing the roadway, the sheriff's office said.

The Elantra did not slow down and drove through the gate, directly in the path of the train.

The train struck the driver's side of the vehicle.

Shemberger, who was a passenger in the back of the Elantra, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Kucinski, who was another passenger in the back seat, was critically injured and also pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

The driver was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Autopsies were completed at the Lake County Coroner's Office Monday.

Both Kucinski and Shemberger died from blunt force injuries as a result of the crash,

The crash remains under investigation.