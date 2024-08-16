Lockport Township High School reopens central campus after ceiling collapse

Construction crews worked to complete the finishing touches inside Lockport Township High School Central Campus on Friday before freshmen arrive for the first day of school on Monday.

The 115-year-old building had major construction on its roof and other areas after a ceiling crashed down on a math classroom last November. No one was injured by the collapse, but it caused a complicated year for students and staff who were unable to use the classroom.

Now, classroom 310 has been cleaned and repaired, including a new ceiling and lights. Three hallways and 29 other classrooms were repaired.

Freshman math teacher, Caroline Ciezczak, said it feels good to be back in the school building for the school year.

"I’m so excited to be back, it's definitely a home feeling to be back here,"Ciezczak said. "I'm so excited to see the kids that are going to be coming in on Monday. I know they’re going to be a little nervous not able to be in the building until that day, so I’m ready to welcome them in and be back at home."

During construction, students and faculty moved to Lincoln Way North High School in Frankfort, which was a longer commute to and from school every day.

The community celebrated coming home to a familiar yet improved school building on Friday morning.

Principal Dr. Kerri Green said the staff hopes to create a sense of belonging for the incoming freshmen class.

"I’m proud of the staff for all the obstacles we overcame and all we endured last year. I’m grateful that we get to come home and welcome the class of 2028," Green said.

The Lockport Township High School district paid for the repairs, which were estimated at $5 to 6 million.

Now, the freshmen Porters of Lockport can start their year off Monday in the Lockport neighborhood.