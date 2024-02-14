2 Logan Square businesses robbed at gunpoint: Chicago police

Chicago police are investigating two armed robberies that happened in Logan Square Tuesday night.

Three male offenders entered each business armed with handguns and demanded cash.

The first business was hit at 9:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of West Diversey Avenue. At 10 p.m., three male offenders demanded cash at gunpoint from a business in the 3300 block of West Belmont Avenue.

The employees at each location complied. The offenders then fled in an unknown direction.

No one was hurt or injured in either robbery.

Chicago police say another business located in the 2100 block of South China Place in South Loop was robbed at gunpoint by two male offenders.

The offenders entered the business at 11:49 p.m. and demanded money from the cashier and the patrons.

No one was hurt and the offenders fled on foot.

Police have not said if any of these incidents were related.