Chicago man charged with burglarizing Logan Square businesses

The Brief A Chicago man was charged in connection with four burglaries at Logan Square businesses dating back to last September. Samuel Victory, 49, faces four felony counts of burglary and criminal damage to property. He was arrested Wednesday and has a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.



A Chicago man was charged in connection with four burglaries in Logan Square dating back to last September.

Samuel Victory, 49, was charged with four felony counts of burglary and criminal damage to property between $500 and $10,000, according to police.

Logan Square burglaries

The backstory:

The first burglaries were reported on Sept. 24 and Sept. 27 at businesses in the 2100 block of North Saint Louis Avenue, police said.

The second pair of burglaries happened on Feb. 6-7 at businesses in the 2100 block North Kimball Avenue, according to police.

Victory was arrested Wednesday in the 2800 block of North Avenue.

No further information was provided.

What's next:

Victory has a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.