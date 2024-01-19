Logan Square carbon monoxide leak: Emergency personnel swarm apartment building

A carbon monoxide leak was reported Friday night at an apartment building on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The incident unfolded at the intersection of Kedzie and Armitage avenues in the Logan Square neighborhood. The affected building is made up of 25 units, and firefighters recorded elevated levels of carbon monoxide at the scene.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, three people were transported to area hospitals. A 46-year-old man and 19-year-old man went to St. Mary's, while an 8-year-old was taken to Stroger.

CO leaks are always a risk, but especially during the frigid winter weather like Chicago is currently experiencing.

No further information was immediately available. Stay tuned for updates on this developing situation.