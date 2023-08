article

A West Garfield Park man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly carjacking a woman in Logan Square the day before.

Jeremy Phillips, 20, took a 33-year-old woman's car by force in the 2000 block of North Whipple Street on Wednesday, according to police.

He was charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking and one count of robbery.

Philips was scheduled to appear in bond court on Friday.