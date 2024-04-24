Expand / Collapse search

Logan Square drive-by shooting leaves man critically wounded

By Will Hager
Published  April 24, 2024 7:56am CDT
Logan Square
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A man was critically wounded in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night in the Logan Square neighborhood.

The 43-year-old was standing outside around 10 p.m. when someone in a gray SUV started shooting in the 2900 block of North Lawndale Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The victim was shot in the neck and back. He was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.