Logan Square Farmers Market called off this weekend for the very first time

A popular Chicago farmer's market has been called off for this weekend for the very first time.

It has vendors scrambling and organizers searching for a solution.

Market organizers say Farmers Market is canceled for now after the city of Chicago denied expansion plans to make the farmer's market safer.

The Logan Square market has outgrown the Logan Boulevard stretch.

Last year, 7,000 people would flock there, and now, it's up to 15,000.

It's the layout that creates issues and the addition of unlicensed vendors.

There have been many close calls with frustrated drivers traveling at high rates of speed narrowly missing pedestrians.

The choice to halt the market this weekend is a financial blow to Geneva Lakes' produce in Burlington, Wisconsin.

Alderman of the 35th ward Carlos Ramirez-Rosa released a statement saying:

"I fully support the Logan Square Farmers Market and signed off on their expanded permit. Unfortunately, it is my understanding that other departments, including CPD and CDOT have not supported the permit, leading to the LSFM cancelation."

Organizers say they are working on a plan right now, where some vendors could be set up at temporary locations.