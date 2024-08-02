17-year-old boy arrested after 6 people robbed, 1 carjacked in Logan Square, Humboldt Park

A 17-year-old boy was arrested this week in connection to a series of armed robberies and a carjacking that occurred last year in Chicago.

The teen faces six felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm, one felony count of vehicular hijacking with a firearm and one felony count of attempted armed robbery.

The juvenile was identified by law enforcement as one of the offenders who committed multiple armed robberies and a carjacking last year.

The crimes occurred at the following locations and times:

Dec. 1: 3500 block of W. Hirsch; 33-year-old female victim

Dec. 1: 1900 block of N. Harding; 30-year-old female victim

Dec. 1: 3500 block of W. Lyndale St.; 22-year-old female victim

Dec. 2: 1900 block of N. Springfield; 42-year-old female victim and an adult male victim

Dec. 18: 2000 block of N. Lavergne; 45-year-old male victim

Dec. 18: 4500 block of W. Cortez St.; 25-year-old male victim

The teen was arrested on Thursday in the 2000 block of North Laramie by the Citywide Robbery Team and the Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force.

No additional information was made available as the suspect is a juvenile.