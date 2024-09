The Brief A 34-year-old man was shot in the lower back while standing on the sidewalk in Logan Square late Thursday night. The shooter fled the scene, and no arrests have been made as Area Five detectives continue to investigate.



A man was shot in the back in Logan Square Thursday night.

At about 10:20 p.m., a 34-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 2600 block of North Milwaukee when someone got out of a vehicle and fired shots at him, police said.

The man was shot in the lower back and was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition.

No suspects have been arrested in connection to this shooting.

Area Five detectives are investigating.