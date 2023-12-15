Logan Square shooting: Woman opens fire on man after verbal altercation, police say

A man was shot by a woman Friday on Chicago's Northwest Side, according to police.

Around 4:39 p.m., police say the 31-year-old male victim was involved in a verbal altercation with the 34-year-old woman in the 3500 block of W. Cortland St.

The woman then pulled out a gun and fired shots at the victim, police said. He was struck in the left leg and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

A firearm was recovered at the scene and a person of interest is currently being questioned by Chicago police detectives.

The investigation is ongoing.