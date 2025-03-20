Lollapalooza reveals day-by-day lineup for 2025 fest
CHICAGO - Lollapalooza released its day-by-day lineup Thursday for Chicago's biggest music festival.
Headliners for the four-day music extravaganza in Chicago's Grant Park include Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler The Creator, Sabrina Carpenter, Rufus Du Sol, Luke Combs, Twice, A$AP Rocky and Korn.
This year's festival will run from July 31 to Aug. 3, with more than 170 acts scheduled to play across eight stages.
Featured
Thursday Lolla lineup
Headliners: Tyler The Creator and Luke Combs
- Gracie Abrams
- Dom Dolla
- Cage The Elephant
- Sierra Ferrell
- Role Model
- Mau P
- Royel Otis
- Barry Can't Swim
- Magdalena Bay
- 2hollis
- Cloonee
- Alex Warren
- Overmono
- Xdinary Heroes
- The Blessed Madonna
- Half-Alive
- Mark Ambor
- Fcukers
- Matt Champion
- Glass Beams
- Prospa
- Julie Durand
- Bernarr
- Azzecca
- Ratboys
- Nourished By Time
- Sunami
- Black Party
- The Droptines
- Silly Goose
- The Symposium
- Torren Foot b2b Airwolf Paradise
- Jade LeMac
- DJ Heather
- Yana
- Xaviersobased
- Colby Acuff
- Bo Staloch
- Alexsucks
- Chicago Made
- Girl Tones
Friday Lolla lineup
Headliners: Olivia Rodrigo, Korn
- DJO
- Bleachers
- Wallows
- T-Pain
- Knock2
- Foster The People
- Bladee
- Flipturn
- Isoxo
- Tape B
- Amaarae
- The Dare
- Gigi Perez
- Ravyn Lenae
- Wyatt Flores
- BUNT.
- Ocean Alley
- Del Water Gap
- Otoboke Beaver
- Kenny Mason
- Murda Beatz
- Orla Gartland
- Hey, Nothing
- Alleycvt
- Isabel LaRosa
- Jane Remover
- Alemeda
- Zinadelphia
- Tanner Adell
- Dogpark
- Old Mervs
- Jesse Detor
- Viperactive
- Mary Droppinz
- Hex Cougar
- Carol Ades
- Caroline Kingsbury
- Star Bandz
- Midnight Generation
- Cassandra Coleman
- Winyah
Saturday Lolla lineup
Headliners: RÜFÜS DU SOL and TWICE
- Doechii
- Clairo
- Young Miko
- MK. Gee
- Two Friends
- Marina
- Chase & Status
- Levity
- JPEGMAFIA
- Fujii Kaze
- Dr. Fresch
- Bilmuri
- Damiano David
- Orion Sun
- OLE 60
- Bossman Dlow
- Max Mcnown
- Flux Pavilion
- Montell Fish
- Wasia Project
- Layz
- Cazriel & Paco Amoroso
- Salute
- Charlotte Lawrence
- Kickflip
- Naomi Scott
- Sam Austins
- Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra
- Newdad
- BoA
- Dua Saleh
- Daniel Allan
- Winnetka Bowling League
- Junior Varsity
- Carter Vail
- Rachel Grae
- People R Ugly
- Landon Conrath
- Jev
- Tessla
- Eddie and the Getaway
- Zoe Ko
Sunday Lolla lineup
Headliners: Sabrina Carpenter and A$AP Rocky
- Martin Garrix
- The Marías
- Dominic Fike
- Still Woozy
- Finneas
- Remi Wolf
- Latin Mafia
- Gryffin
- Sammy Virji
- Isaiah Rashad
- Mariah The Scientist
- Ian
- Wave to Earth
- Marlon Hoffstadt
- Artemas
- Joey Valence & Brae
- Katseye
- Maribou State
- La Femme
- Wild Rivers
- Rebecca Black
- Wunderhorse
- Laila!
- Boynextdoor
- Flowerovlove
- Willow
- Avalon Vincent
- Lima Joe P
- Nimino
- Jigitz
- The Criticals
- Landon Barker
- Blk Odyssey
- Benches
- Lekan
- Sofia Camara
- Aliyah's Interlude
- Graham Barham
- Kaicrewsade
- Raecola