Lollapalooza reveals day-by-day lineup for 2025 fest

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published  March 20, 2025 12:18pm CDT
Chicago
Lollapalooza announced lineup for 2025 festival

Lollapalooza, one of the most iconic music festivals in the world, has announced their 2025 lineup.

CHICAGO - Lollapalooza released its day-by-day lineup Thursday for Chicago's biggest music festival.

Headliners for the four-day music extravaganza in Chicago's Grant Park include Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler The Creator, Sabrina Carpenter, Rufus Du Sol, Luke Combs, Twice, A$AP Rocky and Korn.

This year's festival will run from July 31 to Aug. 3, with more than 170 acts scheduled to play across eight stages.

Thursday Lolla lineup

Headliners: Tyler The Creator and Luke Combs

  • Gracie Abrams
  • Dom Dolla
  • Cage The Elephant
  • Sierra Ferrell
  • Role Model
  • Mau P
  • Royel Otis
  • Barry Can't Swim
  • Magdalena Bay
  • 2hollis
  • Cloonee
  • Alex Warren
  • Overmono
  • Xdinary Heroes
  • The Blessed Madonna
  • Half-Alive
  • Mark Ambor
  • Fcukers
  • Matt Champion
  • Glass Beams
  • Prospa
  • Julie Durand
  • Bernarr
  • Azzecca
  • Ratboys
  • Nourished By Time
  • Sunami
  • Black Party
  • The Droptines
  • Silly Goose
  • The Symposium
  • Torren Foot b2b Airwolf Paradise
  • Jade LeMac
  • DJ Heather
  • Yana
  • Xaviersobased
  • Colby Acuff
  • Bo Staloch
  • Alexsucks
  • Chicago Made
  • Girl Tones

Friday Lolla lineup

Headliners: Olivia Rodrigo, Korn

  • DJO
  • Bleachers
  • Wallows
  • T-Pain
  • Knock2
  • Foster The People
  • Bladee
  • Flipturn
  • Isoxo
  • Tape B
  • Amaarae
  • The Dare
  • Gigi Perez
  • Ravyn Lenae
  • Wyatt Flores
  • BUNT.
  • Ocean Alley
  • Del Water Gap
  • Otoboke Beaver
  • Kenny Mason
  • Murda Beatz
  • Orla Gartland
  • Hey, Nothing
  • Alleycvt
  • Isabel LaRosa
  • Jane Remover
  • Alemeda
  • Zinadelphia
  • Tanner Adell
  • Dogpark
  • Old Mervs
  • Jesse Detor
  • Viperactive
  • Mary Droppinz
  • Hex Cougar
  • Carol Ades
  • Caroline Kingsbury
  • Star Bandz
  • Midnight Generation
  • Cassandra Coleman
  • Winyah

Saturday Lolla lineup

Headliners: RÜFÜS DU SOL and TWICE

  • Doechii
  • Clairo
  • Young Miko
  • MK. Gee
  • Two Friends
  • Marina
  • Chase & Status
  • Levity
  • JPEGMAFIA
  • Fujii Kaze
  • Dr. Fresch
  • Bilmuri
  • Damiano David
  • Orion Sun
  • OLE 60
  • Bossman Dlow
  • Max Mcnown
  • Flux Pavilion
  • Montell Fish
  • Wasia Project
  • Layz
  • Cazriel & Paco Amoroso
  • Salute
  • Charlotte Lawrence
  • Kickflip
  • Naomi Scott
  • Sam Austins
  • Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra
  • Newdad
  • BoA
  • Dua Saleh
  • Daniel Allan
  • Winnetka Bowling League
  • Junior Varsity
  • Carter Vail
  • Rachel Grae
  • People R Ugly
  • Landon Conrath
  • Jev
  • Tessla
  • Eddie and the Getaway
  • Zoe Ko

Sunday Lolla lineup

Headliners: Sabrina Carpenter and A$AP Rocky

  • Martin Garrix
  • The Marías
  • Dominic Fike
  • Still Woozy
  • Finneas
  • Remi Wolf
  • Latin Mafia
  • Gryffin
  • Sammy Virji
  • Isaiah Rashad
  • Mariah The Scientist
  • Ian
  • Wave to Earth
  • Marlon Hoffstadt
  • Artemas
  • Joey Valence & Brae
  • Katseye
  • Maribou State
  • La Femme
  • Wild Rivers
  • Rebecca Black
  • Wunderhorse
  • Laila!
  • Boynextdoor
  • Flowerovlove
  • Willow
  • Avalon Vincent
  • Lima Joe P
  • Nimino
  • Jigitz
  • The Criticals
  • Landon Barker
  • Blk Odyssey
  • Benches
  • Lekan
  • Sofia Camara
  • Aliyah's Interlude
  • Graham Barham
  • Kaicrewsade
  • Raecola
