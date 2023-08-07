Lollapalooza cleanup underway after 4-day music fest rocks Chicago

Lollapalooza cleanup is underway, with a lot of body glitter, empty beer cans and mud included in the mess.

Crews have been hard at work since the Red Hot Chili Peppers closed out the four-day festival Sunday night.

Restoring Grant Park typically means re-sodding trampled festival grounds, and it comes with a hefty price tag each year.

Officials say most road closures will reopen at some point Monday, but certain sections could take several more days, including Balbo between Lake Shore Drive and Columbus Drive.

Along with the tear-down comes lost items. Lollapalooza officials have reportedly logged roughly one-thousand lost items into their database, but they say there have been even more.

Until 6 pm on Monday, festival-goers who are looking for their most prized possessions — including cellphones, wallets, cameras, and jewelry — can check in with Lolla's team in the lobby of the Hilton.

Many have left empty-handed, but some were jumping for joy Monday afternoon.

"On Saturday, I went to go see Destroyer Lonely, and this is actually the fanny pack I had. Obviously it’s torn," said Emilie Grytsiv. "I was in the front, I’m having fun, I’m jumping. I look down one minute, it’s just gone. I had my phone, my ID, my debit card, everything that I need."

"And then I checked the Lolla website today to see all the bags and I see my bag, and I’m like NO WAY."

Lollapalooza has set up an online lost and found claim system that you can check before you make the trip downtown.