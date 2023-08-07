Lose something at Lollapalooza? Here's what you need to do

Tens of thousands of people trudged across Grant Park this weekend, seeing their favorite artists perform at Lollapalooza.

In that mass of humanity, it goes without saying that belongings have a way of separating from their owners. Luckily, Lollapalooza organizers have set up a system where festival-goers can be reunited with their lost items.

From sunglasses to iPhones and everything in between, Lollapalooza has an inventory of lost items waiting to be claimed by their rightful owners. You can check here to see if your missing item is listed online.

Items can be retrieved Monday in the lobby of Hilton Chicago from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. People are asked to enter the building through the 8th Street entrance.