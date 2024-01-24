Lollapalooza going green through partnership with Re:wild

Lollapalooza is going green for its annual music festival this summer in Chicago.

Festival organizers announced a global partnership with Re:wild, a renowned environmental organization.

"We are thrilled to partner with our new friends at Re:wild, as we too love the land, the water, and all living creatures," said Lollapalooza Founder Perry Farrell and Etty Lau Farrell. "Their commitment to healing the world is directly in line with the environmental awareness roots that were planted in the infancy of Lollapalooza decades ago. And of course, we still respond to the call of the wild."

Booths will be set up at the festival to educate concertgoers about environmental issues.

The partnership will launch this weekend with Lollapalooza India in Mumbai.