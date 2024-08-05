How to claim items you lost at Lollapalooza

Most Lollapalooza street closures have been lifted, with two exceptions.

Jackson from Columbus to Lake Shore Drive will remain closed until Saturday, while Balbo between Columbus and Lake Shore Drive may take until Sunday to reopen.

Last year, the cleanup after Lollapalooza cost well over $400,000. This year's costs are yet to be determined.

In addition to the cleanup efforts, many festival-goers lost personal belongings, such as eyeglasses, keys and phones.

On Monday, these items were laid out for retrieval at the Hilton Chicago.

Staff members reported that they have about half the amount of lost items compared to last year.

Over 300 items have already been returned.

Some people realized they'd lost their wallets when they attempted to make purchases later on.

After Monday, festival-goers can claim their items online, and the items will be mailed to the owners.

Everything unclaimed will be kept for 30 days.