Lollapalooza frenzy fuels spike in online scams, BBB warns

The Brief The Better Business Bureau is warning people about scams tied to Lollapalooza 2025. Fraudsters are targeting last-minute ticket seekers with fake sites, resale scams, and phony rentals. BBB urges fans to use only official resale platforms and report scams through its online tool.



As Lollapalooza prepares to return to Chicago’s Grant Park this week, the Better Business Bureau is warning music fans to be on high alert for scams targeting last-minute buyers.

What we know:

Lollapalooza runs from July 31 to August 3, and while much of the event is sold out, excitement around the four-day music festival has fueled a surge in fraudulent activity, according to the BBB.

"Scammers know how to prey on urgency and emotion," Steve Bernas, president and CEO of the BBB, said in a statement. "They’ll send deceptive emails and texts, create phony ‘Wait List’ sites, and pose as legitimate resellers to steal your money and personal information. Don’t let the thrill of scoring tickets blind you to the risks."

The BBB warns that online platforms like Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist are "hotbeds for ticket scams." In many cases, fake QR codes and electronic tickets aren't detected until it's too late.

"You could lose hundreds—or even thousands—of dollars and only discover the scam when you’re turned away at the gate," Bernas said.

The BBB also says scammers are stealing money by offering bogus hotel bookings and vacation rentals.

The most common scams, according to the BBB

Fake websites will offer low-price tickets to trick people into entering their credit card info. No tickets arrive and scammers use your information to purchase big-ticket items.

Fraudsters will copy and paste an actual ticket and then "sell" it to many purchasers, all of whom get a surprise at the gate when they learn the ticket is not valid.

Counterfeit tickets with forged barcodes look very professional, however you will be denied access when you arrive at the concert and the scammer is long gone.

Scammers prey on high pressure and low prices to make fast sales knowing people are desperate to see the concert.

Some ticket brokers will offer better prices than the competition but charge excessive fees on the final page for ticket handling.

How to avoid being scammed, according to the BBB

Buy tickets at the box office or from the venue’s official online ticket sales site and be careful because imitation sites can show up first in internet searches.

Always research companies before doing business with them and know their refund and cancellation policies. Search ratings and reviews at BBB.org and look for the BBB Seal, The Sign of a Better Business.

Use a credit card to purchase tickets and ticket packages so you have some recourse if the tickets are not as promised. Debit cards, wire transfers, or cash transactions are money lost if the tickets are fraudulent.

Only deal with secure websites. These will begin with "HTTPS" and have a "lock" symbol on the address bar.

Know the refund policy. If you do purchase tickets from a ticket reseller, be certain they provide clear details about the transaction terms. Know what happens when an event cancels.

Something else to know: If you buy a ticket from a street vendor, check the Lollapalooza website to see if the ticket is or can be activated. If it can't be activated, then it's fake.

The BBB encourages people to be cautious of third-party sellers and remember: avoid deals that seem too good to be true.

What you can do:

If you’ve spotted a scam, report it through the BBB ScamTracker. For more information, visit BBB.org.