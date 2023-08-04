Expand / Collapse search

Lollapalooza weather: Strong storms possible in Chicago area Sunday

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Entertainment
FOX 32 Chicago

Lollapalooza weather: Check conditions before you go

Lollapalooza Day 2 is underway and the weather seems to be cooperating so far. Storms may be possible later on in the festival, especially on Sunday. Chicago Emergency Management reminds festival goers to check conditions and familiarize yourself with evacuation shelters.

CHICAGO - Lollapalooza Day 2 kicked off Friday with some fabulous weather

Festival goers can expect to enjoy heat and sunshine as well as headliners Kendrick Lamar and The 1975. 

Saturday's weather in Chicago is looking equally pleasant, but Sunday may be dicey. 

The forecast is calling for strong to severe storms Sunday afternoon. 

Chicago weather: Sunday storms could be severe

FOX 32's Mike Caplan breaks down this weekend's weather outlook.

Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications warns Lollapalooza patrons to check conditions before heading out to the festival. 

There are evacuation shelters at the Grant Park North, Grant Park South, and Millennium Lakeside garages. 

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The warning goes for more than just storms. It's important to stay hydrated and could be a good idea to bring sunscreen. 