Lollapalooza weather: Strong storms possible in Chicago area Sunday

Lollapalooza Day 2 kicked off Friday with some fabulous weather.

Festival goers can expect to enjoy heat and sunshine as well as headliners Kendrick Lamar and The 1975.

Saturday's weather in Chicago is looking equally pleasant, but Sunday may be dicey.

The forecast is calling for strong to severe storms Sunday afternoon.

Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications warns Lollapalooza patrons to check conditions before heading out to the festival.

There are evacuation shelters at the Grant Park North, Grant Park South, and Millennium Lakeside garages.

The warning goes for more than just storms. It's important to stay hydrated and could be a good idea to bring sunscreen.