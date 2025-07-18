Lombard teen charged with plotting terror attack on Islamic Center: authorities

The Brief A 16-year-old from Lombard has been charged with attempted terrorism and unlawful possession of a firearm after allegedly plotting to attack an Islamic center in Glendale Heights. Authorities say the teen recorded religious services to determine where to plant an explosive and was found with a concealed handgun on July 12. The teen remains detained until his next court date on August 4.



A Lombard teen has been charged with plotting to commit a terrorist act at a Glendale Heights Islamic Center, according to DuPage State's Attorney's Office.

What we know:

According to court documents, the teen entered the Islamic Education Center in Glendale Heights and recorded religious services to determine where to detonate an explosive. Also, on July 12, the minor allegedly concealed a handgun on his person.

The 16-year-old male was charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of attempted terrorism. He has been detained until his next court appearance.

What they're saying:

"An attempted act of terrorism, as alleged in this case, achieves the same goals of spreading fear, dividing our communities and undermining the rule of law, as does an act of terrorism," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "The allegations against this juvenile are extremely serious and will not be tolerated in DuPage County."

"Through incredible law enforcement effort and coordination, a violent terrorist attack on American soil was thwarted," said Andrew S. Boutros, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois.

What's next:

The next court date is scheduled for Aug. 4.