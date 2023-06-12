Long Grove bridge hit for 50th time

For the third time this month, the historic Long Grove Bridge was hit.

And this time — it's a milestone.

This is the 50th time since it reopened that it was struck by a vehicle.

A limo bus rammed into the bridge and the air conditioner was taken off by the top of the bridge.

It is unknown at this time if the driver was ticketed.

There are signs outside the bridge that say no trucks or buses as well as a warning that says how tall the bridge is.