Long Grove bridge struck by truck for the 42nd time since opening

The Long Grove bridge was hit by a tall truck again Monday afternoon, marking the second time in less than a week.

Lake County Sheriff's deputies found an 11-foot U-Haul box truck wedged under the 8-foot-6 bridge around 2:15 p.m. Monday.

The driver of the U-Haul, Hui Xu, was traveling westbound on Robert Parker Coffin Road when he disregarded the warning signage and drove under the bridge, according to officials.

Xu, of Morton Grove, deflated the tires to get the truck out and the road remained blocked for roughly an hour, officials said.

The bridge did not appear to suffer any structural damage due to the crash, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. A structural engineer is examining the bridge.

FOX 32 discovered that when the bridge was rebuilt two years ago, it was reinforced.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

"The one great thing is when we put it back together we put the steel reinforced I-beams across it so every time it's hit there's very minimal damage to the bridge and a whole lot of damage done to these trucks," said Jesse DeSoto from the Long Grove Historical Society.

The bridge has been struck 42 times since being rebuilt.