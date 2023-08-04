Long lines at Lollapalooza for naloxone -- an overdose reversal drug

Some of the long lines at Lollapalooza are not for t-shirts or food.

They are for naloxone. It's the first year the overdose reversal drug is being passed out at the festival.

With a festival the size of Lolla, organizers have to be prepared for emergencies.

In this day and age, that includes someone accidentally ingesting deadly fentanyl.

So, Lollapalooza is teaming up with the overdose prevention nonprofit "This Must be the Place" to give out free naloxone.

The booth near Buckingham Fountain is also giving out information, warning about the risks of drugs and the danger of fentanyl.