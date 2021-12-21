Long lines in Chicago to get tested for COVID-19

Chicagoans are having to wait in line to get tested for COVID-19.

Some places in the city have been wiped out of testing appointments, or people have had to wait for hours.

One testing spot in the Loop near Millennium Park on Monday reported a more than three hour wait.

With cases going up and the highly transmissible omicron variant raising fears, Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle met with health experts to give an update on COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Preckwinkle encouraged those not vaccinated to get their shots and for those that are eligible, to get their booster shots.

Preckwinkle went on to say that thanks to vaccines, we are able to celebrate with families and friends, but we must continue to do the right things to protect ourselves and others.

Preckwinkle says that nearly 78-percent of suburban Cook County residents have been vaccinated. But only 59-percent of those have gotten their second dose and fewer still have not gotten their boosters.