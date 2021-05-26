Longtime aide to Madigan indicted in ComEd bribery case

On Wednesday, a longtime aide to former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan was indicted.

Former Madigan chief of staff Timothy Mapes is accused of attempting to obstruct justice. Prosecutors say he lied under oath to the federal grand jury investigating the ComEd bribery case.

Last year, four people, including a close friend of Madigan, entered not guilty pleas in the federal bribery case alleging a scheme with the state’s largest utility in which they provided do-nothing jobs to Madigan loyalists in exchange for the then-speaker’s help with legislation.

Those who entered the not guilty pleas were Michael McClain, 73, of Quincy; former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggirore, 62, of Barrington; lobbyist and former ComEd executive John Hooker, 71, of Chicago; and Jay Doherty 67, a consultant and former head of the City Club of Chicago.

Madigan, who was the longest-serving House speaker in U.S. history, has not been charged in the alleged scheme, but the charges involve Madigan loyalists and a law firm favored by him. McClain is a longtime friend of the powerful Democratic lawmaker who served with him in the House decades ago before becoming a lobbyist representing ComEd.

According to the indictment, the defendants provided jobs, conspired to have ComEd hire Madigan’s preferred law firm and accepted students from Madigan’s ward for an internship program despite the fact that some didn’t meet its requirements.

Enthusiasm for Madigan had been deteriorating since the resurgence of the #MeToo movement more than three years ago, with critics questioning his handling of reported incidents of sexual harassment, bullying and intimidation by campaign workers, lawmakers, and legislative staff, including Madigan’s longtime chief of staff, Timothy Mapes, who was forced to resign in June 2018.

Associated Press contributed to this report.