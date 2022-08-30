Longtime Ald. Tom Tunney announces retirement from City Council

Ald. Tom Tunney (44th) announced he will be retiring from his position on the Chicago City Council at the end of his term next May.

The North Side alderman has served the Lake View, North Halsted and Wrigleyville neighborhoods for nearly two decades, winning four re-elections since his first year on the City Council in 2003.

He was Chicago's first openly gay alderman.

"I have always strived to do my best for the residents and businesses in the Lakeview community and have been honored by the remarkable opportunity to serve the residents of the 44th Ward for almost twenty years," Tunney said in a statement. "I am grateful for the trust they put in me to help lead Lakeview forward in ways that benefited residents, businesses and visitors, alike. I will continue to work tirelessly for the ward through my last day on the City Council. As I look ahead, I see so many great ways in which I can continue to give back to the city I love."

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

In a statement, Tunney touted his accomplishments such as increasing funding for LGBTQ+ support services in City Council, ensuring the completion of AIDS Garden Chicago and his role in the redevelopment of Wrigley Field.

Tunney’s impending exit after 20 years on the job is no surprise — even though it continues an exodus that promises to change the face of the City Council.

He told the Sun-Times earlier this month that he would join the parade — either to challenge Mayor Lori Lightfoot or to retire from the Council entirely.

"Property taxes. Less police. It’s not a healthy platform to run on. … I am seriously considering running, and I’m also seriously considering not running," Tunney said.

"There’s a lot of alderpersons who feel they haven’t been paid much attention to in regards to their needs of their individual wards. There’s a lot of acrimony in the council. … People need to work together. We all need to compromise. … It’s got to happen in the mayor’s office. It’s also got to happen in the aldermanic offices. And I just think that a lot of people feel that it’s not a good place to work these days."

Two of Tunney's businesses, an Ann Sather restaurant and a Wicker Park club, were cited during the pandemic for violating the city and state’s indoor service ban.

Tunney will be the latest in a string of aldermen leaving their posts, joining others such as Ald. Michelle Smith (43rd), Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson (11th) and Ald. Michael Scott Jr. (24th).

At least four other aldermen have announced their intentions not to seek re-election. Three aldermen are giving up their seats to run for mayor next year: Alds. Sophia King (4th), Roderick Sawyer (6th) and Raymond Lopez (15th).

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.