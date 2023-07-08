Woman, 22, shot to death on South Side

A 22-year-old woman was fatally shot in Longwood Manor Saturday morning.

Police say the victim was walking on the sidewalk in the near West 96th Street and South Perry Avenue at approximately 4 a.m. when shots were fired on the block by an unknown offender.

The victim was shot in the back of the head and was pronounced dead on scene.

There are no suspects in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating the deadly shooting.