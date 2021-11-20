Looking for exercise and holiday spirit? Morton Arboretum has opened 'Illumination' walking trail

article



"Illumination: Tree Lights" at opened at Morton Arboretum in Lisle on Saturday, offering young and old a beautiful way to get outdoors and enjoy a winter evening.

The Arboretum said that the 2021 display includes old favorites along with five new light features and music from around the world.

"Illumination" runs from Nov. 20 through Jan. 2 from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. It is closed Nov. 22, 25 (Thanksgiving) and 29, and December 6, 13, 24 (Christmas Eve) and 25 (Christmas Day).

Morton Arboretum recommends that tickets be purchased in advance, because many nights sell out. Ticket prices range from $8 to $24 per person.

