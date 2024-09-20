14-year-old boy allegedly battered, carjacked a man in downtown Chicago

A teen was arrested Friday after he allegedly battered and carjacked a man in the Loop.

A 14-year-old boy faces one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, one felony count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, one misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing a police officer and one misdemeanor count of solicitation (reckless conduct).

On Friday, around 1 a.m., the teen allegedly battered and carjacked a 34-year-old man in the 200 block of East Randolph.

Less than an hour later, police arrested the teen in the 300 block of East Monroe.

No additional information was made available.