Loop landmark, Italian Village, celebrates 96 years

Whether it’s been a tradition for years or it is going to be your first time, you will be treated like family at Italian Village.

The Capitanini family has owned and run the Loop landmark since 1927. Gina Capitanini is handing over the business to her children, Giovanna and Jonathan.

Jonathan says it’s the employees who have kept the business going this long, "It’s the team that we have. We have people that have been her for a decade, two decades, five decades even. We just had a wonderful employee, Hans, who many people know, he retired. It’s been wonderful."

Giovanna pointed out improvements made to pieces in the historic dining room.

"We recently redid the ‘wheel,' renovated our beautiful river and some of the booths, just some little updates. After 96 years, you know, a little nip and tuck," Giovanna said.

Legend has it, gangster Al Capone dined in a private booth by the rear exit.

"Al Capone used to dine and could easily escape through the kitchen if the cops came in, a very quick getaway," she said.

Customers have celebrated first dates, anniversaries, weddings, birthdays and other special occasions at the restaurant.

Gina said customers have been loyal, even throughout the pandemic.

"We are generational as a family and now, they’re bringing their kids and their kids, and that’s what keeps the tradition going. We truly are a landmark in Chicago and we’re very grateful and thankful for that wonderful generational thing," Gina said.

Italian Village is celebrating by bringing back the martini lunch on Thursdays, from noon – 4pm, martinis are $8 each.