Loretto Hospital Board of Trustees accepts resignation of COO and CFO, Dr. Anosh Ahmed

The Board of Trustees for Loretto Hospital has accepted the resignation of its COO and CFO, Dr. Anosh Ahmed, on Wednesday night.

The Board says this was a unanimous vote.

"On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I want to thank Dr. Ahmed for his contributions to the Loretto Hospital community and we wish him the best in his future endeavors," said Edward M. Hogan, Chairman of the Loretto Hospital Board of Trustees.

Dr. Ahmed's resignation comes just over a week after Loretto Hospital president George Miller said in a memo to hospital staff that 72 restaurant, hospital and other support personnel at Trump International Chicago were vaccinated by hospital workers. Chicago restaurant workers and hotel staff weren't eligible for the vaccine at that time.

Last week, the city of Chicago decided to withhold first doses of COVID-19 vaccines from the hospital.

In a statement, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she was concerned about the reports involving the hospital, noting the city’s vaccination plans have been focused around equity and reaching those who need it first.

Chairman Hogan said the Board will continue to investigate "any and all deviations from the rules and regulations guiding their vaccination policy."