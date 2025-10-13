Loyola to honor Sister Jean with wake and funeral Mass this week

The Brief Loyola University Chicago will honor Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, its longtime chaplain who died Oct. 9 at age 106, with a wake and funeral Mass Oct. 15–16 at Madonna della Strada Chapel. The wake will be held Wednesday evening, followed by a funeral Mass Thursday morning; both services are open to the public with overflow seating available in Rooney Hall. Sister Jean’s burial will be private, but the services will be livestreamed, and donations may be made in her memory to the Worship, Work, Win Fund.



Loyola University Chicago will honor its beloved chaplain, Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, with a wake and funeral Mass this week following her death at age 106.

What we know:

The university and the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary announced Monday that services will take place Oct. 15 and 16 at Madonna della Strada Chapel on Loyola’s Lake Shore Campus.

Sister Jean, a cherished member of the Loyola community, served as chaplain for the men’s basketball team and became a national figure for her faith, optimism and school spirit.

Service Details:

Both services will be held at Madonna della Strada Chapel, with overflow seating available in Rooney Hall at the Mundelein Center. Shared below are the service details:

Wednesday, Oct. 15

4 p.m.: Chapel opens

5 p.m.: Wake service

5:30–10 p.m.: Visitation

Thursday, Oct. 16

9 a.m.: Chapel opens

10 a.m.: Funeral Mass

Seating will be open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. Sister Jean’s burial will be private.

What you can do:

Those unable to attend may watch the services via livestream [link].

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sister Jean’s memory to the Worship, Work, Win Fund.

