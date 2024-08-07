Lurie Children's Hospital launches 'Little Lessons' app to help new parents

New parents often wish for a manual on how to raise children, and now, thanks to a new app launched by Lurie Children's Hospital, they have one.

The app, called Little Lessons, is designed for parents, friends, teachers, and families dealing with children from birth to age five.

The free app, developed in Chicago, offers credible, evidence-based tips for managing challenging behaviors in toddlers and preschoolers. From dealing with colic and anxiety to handling temper tantrums, Little Lessons provides helpful advice on responding to common mental health diagnoses in young children.

The idea for the app came from Miller Shivers, a clinical psychologist at Lurie Children's Hospital. Shivers describes the app as a convenient resource for addressing some of the most common concerns parents face.

Lurie Children's Hospital is also taking suggestions for additional topics parents might be interested in and plans to eventually offer the app in Spanish.