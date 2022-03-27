CTA employee accused of shooting 37-year-old man multiple times at 95th Street Red Line Stop

A Lynwood man and CTA employee is accused of shooting a 37-year-old man at the CTA's 95th Street Red Line Stop Saturday.

Sylvester Adams, 53, faces one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Chicago police told FOX 32 Chicago that two men got into an argument.

Police said one of the men started to walk away down the stairs; Adams – who is a CTA customer assistant – followed him, pulled out a gun and shot him three times.

In a statement Saturday afternoon, the CTA said: "[W]e can confirm that the individual involved in last night’s shooting at the 95th/Dan Ryan terminal was a CTA employee, working as a customer assistant. Based on our own investigation, we can also confirm that this employee was in violation of several CTA workforce rules, including one that expressly prohibits the possession of a firearm. CTA is pursuing termination of this employee."

No additional information was made available by police.