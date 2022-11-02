Macy's puts finishing touches on Christmas tree inside Walnut Room

Macy's on State Street is a big part of the holidays for a lot of people and on Wednesday Santa's elves were busy putting the finishing touches on the Great Tree in the Walnut Room.

This year's theme is Toyland. The decorations are creative, colorful and festive and part of many family's holiday traditions.

Holidays at Macy's will kick off with the lighting of the 115th annual Great Tree on Saturday.

"We also have the return of our holiday windows along State Street," a Macy's representative said. "Our trumpets are out there adorning them right above there and also Santa's returning. So we have Macy's Santaland on our fifth floor for children to come and meet Santa and take their photos with him."

You can go to Macys.com to book a slot with Santa, and Open Table, for a spot in the Walnut Room.