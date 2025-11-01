Macy’s on State Street honors Marshall Field’s legacy with renamed Walnut Room, themed holiday displays

The Brief Macy’s on State Street is honoring its Marshall Field’s heritage by renaming the Walnut Room to "The Marshall Field’s Walnut Room" and unveiling a commemorative plaque. This year’s Great Tree features a Marshall Field’s theme, decorated in green, blue, and gold with iconic touches like a giant Field’s shopping bag, Frango Chocolates, and the famous green clock. The holiday windows also celebrate Marshall Field’s legacy with the display "The Most Wonderful Stories Start Here," while Santaland returns with reservations now open.



What we know:

This year, the beloved holiday staple the Walnut Room has been renamed "The Marshall Field's Walnut Room" to pay homage to the vital role the famed department story had in the city of Chicago. A special plaque at the entrance to the dining room was unveiled on Saturday to remind diners of the historic legacy.

This year's Great Tree inside the Walnut Room has also been themed after the department store. The tree has been adorned in green, blue, and gold bobbles, flanked by a giant Marshall Field's bag, stuffed with a box of Frango Chocolates, and a very recognizable green Marshall Field's clock. The clock also makes appearances throughout the dining room on various garlands and wreaths. Guests with reservations can take photos next to the 45-foot-tall tree.

The annual holiday windows will also pay homage to Marshall Field's. This year's display is called "The Most Wonderful Stories Start Here." The Marshall Field's Clock, as well as the Frango Chocolates, make another appearance alongside reindeer, elves, and tons of wrapped gifts. The windows are on display now through the New Year.

Santaland at State Street will also return this holiday season. Reservations to take photos with Santa are now open.