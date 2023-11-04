Macy's on State Street begins holiday season with tree lighting ceremony

As the holiday season approaches, Macy's flagship store on State Street is already setting the festive mood with the annual tree lighting ceremony held Saturday in the historic Walnut Room.

For 116 years, the Great Tree has stood as the centerpiece within the renowned Walnut Room, marking the start of the holiday season in Chicago.

This year's theme, "Sweet Treat," delighted attendees with colorful candies and oversized confections.

The tree lighting ceremony at Macy's is a cherished tradition in the city, drawing residents and visitors to witness the illumination.