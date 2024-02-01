Madonna fans swarm United Center for her first night in Chicago

Dedicated Chicago fans braved plunging temperatures to catch a glimpse of Madonna, with some enduring over two hours in line to secure a spot among the first attendees.

The event marked Madonna's return to Chicago after a six-month hiatus following a health scare that kept her away from the stage.

In December 2023, Madonna faced legal action over her shows starting late.

For her first night at the United Center, the show kicked off promptly, with Chicagoan DJ Honey Dijon taking the stage at 8:30 pm. Madonna is scheduled for another performance in Chicago on Friday, with the show beginning at 8:30 pm.

Ticket prices vary, with the most affordable option found at around $122 for a 300-level seat and $2,600 for a floor seat.