Magnificent Mile Lights Festival to dazzle with Disney floats, giant balloons and fireworks

The Brief Preparations are underway for the Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival this Saturday, featuring massive balloons, Disney characters, and Olympic gold medalists Alexa and Chris Knierim. The parade begins at 5:30 p.m., capped by a fireworks display at 7 p.m.



Preparations are in full gear for the Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival this Saturday night.

At the festival float headquarters Thursday, Santa Claus was checking out his sleigh and elves were busy, lighting and decorating the floats, some familiar, and some brand new.

"By a special grant from Enjoy Illinois, we have two of the largest balloons ever to come down Michigan Avenue," said Bradley Borowiec, Vice Chair of the Festival. "We have Kermit and his pal Animal. There are 60 feet tall. Can you imagine? First time ever. Very very special."

Serena Arvizu, Walt Disney World ambassador, said they have many surprises in store for all ages.

"Of course, we have Mickey and Minnie on a beautiful float full of presents. We’re going to have a beautiful float with Princess Tiana and Princess Belle in their beautiful winter gowns," Arvizu said.

"We also have Woody and Buzz joining us representing Toy Story Land at Walt Disney World Resort. And we have the princesses of Arendelle Anna and Elsa," she said.

Illinois native and American figure skating gold medalist Alexa Knierim will join the parade aboard the Wintrust Express, along with her Olympic medalist husband, Chris Knierim.

The parade steps off at 5:30 p.m. Saturday with a fireworks spectacle at 7 p.m.