Major Chicago law firm representing woman in TikTok fight with Hubbard Inn

A major Chicago law firm is now representing a woman who accused a local restaurant of manhandling her and throwing her down a flight of stairs.

She made the allegations in a TikTok video. The restaurant strongly denied her claims, but shared their response to TikTok as well.

"So they are grabbing us immediately. They don't even give us a chance to walk out," the woman said in her video.

The woman alleges she was violently tossed out of the Hubbard Inn – a popular restaurant and nightclub in River North.

"I'm immediately grabbed by this man and he's grabbing my arm. He's pushing me, he's manhandling me," she said.

The woman then goes on to say that, without explanation, the restaurant's security threw her down the stairs.

"I'm just pushed down. He sends me flying down the staircase. Hysterical at this point, I think I start to yell, scream back at him, kinda push back at him. And he takes me a second time and shoves me again, and sends me flying down the rest of the staircase," she said.

The woman's TikTok video went viral, which prompted a strong response by the Hubbard Inn.

The restaurant created a TikTok response video of its own, showing security camera footage of the incident.

In the video, you see the woman being led down a hallway but not manhandled or grabbed.

She is seen going down the stairs on her own, not being pushed out or hurt, and then exiting the building.

The restaurant says it posted the response because employees were getting threats and its reputation was unfairly being dragged through the mud.

On Saturday, another TikTok video was posted by the Chicago law firm of Corboy and Demetrio, which says it has been retained by the woman to "investigate the facts that led to her injuries at Hubbard Inn."

The law firm calls the restaurant's response a "misleading narrative," saying there are gaps in the video and that the area where she suffered her injuries was not under surveillance.

The video ended by asking the public "to hold off on a rush to judgment and/or victim shaming until all of the evidence is presented in a court of law."

The law firm says the woman sustained a concussion and had other visible lacerations when she went to the hospital for treatment.

The Hubbard Inn says it is a small business that's been in business for 12 years and intends to protect its reputation.