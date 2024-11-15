Man, 18, critically wounded in West Town stabbing

An 18-year-old man was stabbed and critically wounded Thursday night in Chicago's West Town neighborhood.

The victim was walking outside around 9:30 p.m. when a group approached him in the first block of North Western Avenue, according to police.

One of the suspects pulled out a sharp object and cut the victim several times before running away, police said.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made. Area Three detectives are investigating.

This story is developing.