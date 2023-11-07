Man, 19, charged in Garfield Park carjacking

A Chicago man was charged in connection with a carjacking Sunday morning in the Garfield Park neighborhood.

Vincent Griffin, 19, allegedly implied he had a gun when took a vehicle from a 47-year-old man in the 400 block of South Pulaski Road, police said.

Griffin was arrested roughly five hours later in the 800 block of North Homan Avenue. He was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, unlawful vehicular invasion and possession of a stolen vehicle.

A detention hearing is scheduled for Griffin on Tuesday.