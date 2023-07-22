Man, 19, charged in Washington Park armed carjacking

article

A 19-year-old man was charged with carjacking a woman at gunpoint in Washington Park on Monday.

Marsean Alexander was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 29-year-old three days prior.

The carjacking occurred in the 6000 block of South Cottage Grove around 2:18 a.m.

Alexander was charged with one count of felony armed carjacking. He was scheduled to appear in bond court Saturday.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No additional information is available at this time.