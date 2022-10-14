Man, 19, charged with DUI in Lake County crash that injured 2

A Volo man was charged with driving under the influence during a May crash in Lake County that seriously injured two women.

Christopher Uglinica, 19, is accused of crashing his car into a Honda SUV as it was pulling out of a driveway on May 26 in the 32200 block of Route 12 in the Volo area, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The SUV, which was driven by an 84-year-old woman, was struck on the rear driver's side and the driver was taken to Northwestern Medicine Hospital to be treated for serious injuries, officials said.

A 79-year-old woman who was also riding in the Honda was taken to the same hospital and was flown by a medical helicopter to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital with critical injuries.

Uglinica was uninjured in the crash. He was charged with driving under the influence of a "combination of drugs," officials said.

The 84-year-old woman was cited for improperly entering the roadway from a private road.

Uglinica is due in court on Nov. 23.