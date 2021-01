A 19-year-old man was shot early Sunday in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.

He was arguing with a man in a dark-colored SUV about 2:45 a.m. in the 5200 block of West Addison Street when the man shot him in the leg and hand, police said.

FOR NEWS ON THE GO, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

He brought himself to Illinois Masonic Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.