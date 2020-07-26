Man, 19, was sitting in a car in West Pullman when someone drove up and shot him

A 19-year-old man was shot Sunday in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

About 2:40 p.m. the man was in a vehicle parked on the street in the 11700 block of South Justine Avenue, when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside pulled out a gun and opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was struck in right shoulder and taken to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

