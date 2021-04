A 20-year-old man was shot early Saturday in Park Manor on the South Side.

The man was walking just after midnight in the 7100 block of South Michigan Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the hand and brought himself to Jackson Park Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

He did not see the shooter or know where the shots came from, according to police.

Area One detectives are investigating.