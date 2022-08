A 21-year-old man was shot multiple times Sunday morning in Canaryville.

The victim was stranding in the 4700 block of S. Union Avenue when he was shot around 12:37 a.m.

He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.