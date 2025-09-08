Man, 21, found shot to death in West Town
CHICAGO - A man was found shot to death Sunday night in Chicago's West Town neighborhood.
West Town shooting
What we know:
Officers found the 21-year-old man outside with a gunshot wound to the head around 11 p.m. near Western Avenue and Washington Boulevard, according to police.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.
A witness told police they saw two people get out of a black sedan and shoot the victim before fleeing the scene in the vehicle.
Police said no arrests have been made. Area Three detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.