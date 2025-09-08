Man, 21, found shot to death in West Town

The Brief A 21-year-old man was fatally shot in the head Sunday night in West Town, police said. Witnesses reported two suspects got out of a black sedan, shot the victim, and fled. No arrests have been made as Area Three detectives investigate.



A man was found shot to death Sunday night in Chicago's West Town neighborhood.

West Town shooting

What we know:

Officers found the 21-year-old man outside with a gunshot wound to the head around 11 p.m. near Western Avenue and Washington Boulevard, according to police.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

A witness told police they saw two people get out of a black sedan and shoot the victim before fleeing the scene in the vehicle.

Police said no arrests have been made. Area Three detectives are investigating.