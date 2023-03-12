Man, 21, shot and critically wounded during South Loop robbery

A man was shot and critically wounded during a robbery Sunday morning in the South Loop neighborhood.

The 21-year-old was outside around 6 a.m. in the 2200 block of South Wabash Avenue when a gunman approached him and demanded his belongings, police said.

The gunman then started shooting and struck the victim in both thighs, police said.

The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

The gunman fled the scene with the victim's property.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.